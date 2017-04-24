Berkeley Mayor Is Member of MilitantLeftist Organization's Facebook Group
The mayor of Berkeley, California, is a Facebook member of a leftist militant organization that has been linked to violent incidents in the city. Mayor Jesse Arreguin's personal page shows he's a Facebook member of Defend Affirmative Action and Integration and Fight for Equality By Any Means Necessary .
