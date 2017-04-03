Berkeley Gets Biggest Art Grant Ever ...

Berkeley Gets Biggest Art Grant Ever To Buy This Jewish Artist's Paintings

The University of California, Berkeley, received its biggest art grant ever to acquire the world's largest collection by the Jewish-Polish artist Arthur Szyk and display it in a public institution for the first time. The $10.1 million gift from the Taube Philanthropies will be used to acquire 450 artworks - including paintings, drawings and sketches - according to a statement.

