Berkeley Gets Biggest Art Grant Ever To Buy This Jewish Artist's Paintings
The University of California, Berkeley, received its biggest art grant ever to acquire the world's largest collection by the Jewish-Polish artist Arthur Szyk and display it in a public institution for the first time. The $10.1 million gift from the Taube Philanthropies will be used to acquire 450 artworks - including paintings, drawings and sketches - according to a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adrian g main does anyone know him has mom name...
|5 hr
|Tasia25
|1
|Berkeley's famed 'Hate Man' Mark Hawthorne dies
|18 hr
|Offroad
|1
|Raiders move to Las Vegas may not come true at all
|Tue
|Local
|1
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|Mon
|Patriot
|48
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|Did Mark Davis lied to the NFL about financing?
|Apr 1
|Local
|1
|joshua eddie of sunnydale enoch president of th... (Aug '15)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|6
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC