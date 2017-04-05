Berkeley: Gas leak caused by car cras...

Berkeley: Gas leak caused by car crash at San Pablo and Ashby avenues

16 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

The driver of the car was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries after their car crashed shortly before 1 p.m. at the intersection of Ashby and San Pablo avenues, according to Berkeley police. Immediately following the collision, people in the area reported a strong smell of gas and authorities said a gas line was damaged as a result of the wreck.

