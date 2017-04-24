Berkeley, California Becomes Second U.S. City to Ban Sale of Fur Clothing
The ban was spearheaded by local animal advocacy group Berkeley Coalition for Animals , which worked closely with the Council on the ordinance. With the passage of this legislation, Berkeley became the second city in the nation to prohibit the sale of clothing made from animal fur.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Encyclopaedia Britannica.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|10 hr
|Rotten Apples
|51
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|13 hr
|tellinitlukeitis
|3,256
|UC Berkeley students threaten to sue over Ann C...
|Sun
|bottlecap
|2
|Battle for Berkeley: Will Ann Coulter spark ano...
|Sun
|Nancy
|2
|UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu...
|Sun
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|3
|Tax Day demonstrators in US take on Trump, his ...
|Apr 18
|Guest
|4
|New Executive Order Presidential Candidates mus...
|Apr 17
|Boner Champ
|3
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC