Berkeley briefs: Police chief selection; native plant sale; services added for older LGBTQ adults
There's a lovely tranquil spot in the redwood forest section of the Regional Parks Botanic Garden in Tilden Park in Berkeley where one may just sit and contemplate nature's giants.D. Ross Cameron - STAFF PHOTOS The former police captain, who replaced former seven-year Chief Michael Meehan after an Oct. 14, 2016, resignation, was born and raised in Berkeley, and graduated from San Francisco State University. Greenwood's three decades of service began as a police trainee in January 1986, and he was sworn in as an officer a year later.
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|OneMore
|20,943
|Adrian g main does anyone know him has mom name...
|Tue
|Tasia25
|1
|Berkeley's famed 'Hate Man' Mark Hawthorne dies
|Apr 4
|Offroad
|1
|Raiders move to Las Vegas may not come true at all
|Apr 4
|Local
|1
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|Apr 3
|Patriot
|48
|Did Mark Davis lied to the NFL about financing?
|Apr 1
|Local
|1
|joshua eddie of sunnydale enoch president of th... (Aug '15)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|6
