Berkeley, A Look Back: New biography on city's first police chief
"$750,000 war plant rushed to completion" the Berkeley Daily Gazette headlined 75 years ago, April 4, 1942. The plant was "Berkeley's newest impressive contribution to the Nation's war effort an industrial expansion project at the Autometric Machine Tool Company's plant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adrian g main does anyone know him has mom name...
|19 hr
|Tasia25
|1
|Berkeley's famed 'Hate Man' Mark Hawthorne dies
|Tue
|Offroad
|1
|Raiders move to Las Vegas may not come true at all
|Tue
|Local
|1
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|Apr 3
|Patriot
|48
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|Did Mark Davis lied to the NFL about financing?
|Apr 1
|Local
|1
|joshua eddie of sunnydale enoch president of th... (Aug '15)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|6
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC