Berkeley, A Look Back: Curbside can recycling instituted in 1942
Freight cars on a railroad siding by the old city incinerator in West Berkeley were loaded with cans from a fleet of garbage trucks and a conveyor belt. Berkeley Historical Society Berkeley Mayor Fred Gaines was persuaded to stand ankle deep in crushed tin cans atop a railcar in this publicity photo for Berkeley's wartime tin can recycling drive on April 12, 1942.
