Berkeley, A Look Back: Curbside can r...

Berkeley, A Look Back: Curbside can recycling instituted in 1942

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Freight cars on a railroad siding by the old city incinerator in West Berkeley were loaded with cans from a fleet of garbage trucks and a conveyor belt. Berkeley Historical Society Berkeley Mayor Fred Gaines was persuaded to stand ankle deep in crushed tin cans atop a railcar in this publicity photo for Berkeley's wartime tin can recycling drive on April 12, 1942.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr Waikiki murderers 20,947
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) 15 hr Human 186
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Sun XVE 17,470
News Oakland school monitors solar power, energy use Apr 7 Solarman 1
Adrian g main does anyone know him has mom name... Apr 4 Tasia25 1
News Berkeley's famed 'Hate Man' Mark Hawthorne dies Apr 4 Offroad 1
Raiders move to Las Vegas may not come true at all Apr 4 Local 1
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,224 • Total comments across all topics: 280,208,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC