Battle for Berkeley: Will Ann Coulter...

Battle for Berkeley: Will Ann Coulter spark another clash?

There are 1 comment on the WCAX-TV Burlington story from 12 hrs ago, titled Battle for Berkeley: Will Ann Coulter spark another clash?. In it, WCAX-TV Burlington reports that:

The campus is bracing for a showdown next week, when the conse... . A leaflet is seen stapled to a message board near Sproul Hall on the University of California at Berkeley on Friday, April 21, 2017, in Berkeley, Calif.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
rondel

United States

#1 8 hrs ago
Will the libtards act like ignorant, violent, close minded bafoones again? Most likely.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,971
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) 15 hr Tellinitlileitis 3,251
News Survey: Most Californians support school a sanc... 21 hr slick willie expl... 3
News UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu... Thu Berkeley Blows 2
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Apr 18 Not a troll 17,473
News Tax Day demonstrators in US take on Trump, his ... Apr 18 Guest 4
New Executive Order Presidential Candidates mus... Apr 17 Boner Champ 3
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,772 • Total comments across all topics: 280,471,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC