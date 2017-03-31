Bad Boy Boobies threaten to come back...

Bad Boy Boobies threaten to come back to Berkeley on April 15

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Berkeley Daily Planet

The New Republic online chronicles the adventures of a far-right jerk who seems to have hit someone with a stick at the "March4Trump" which took place in Berkeley on March 4. It include a link to a video where the self-styled warrior puts together some armor-ish gear from spare parts bought at Home Depot and similar places. I know, Boys Just Like to Have Fun, but this adolescent claims to be 41 years old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkeley Daily Planet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Not a Spook 20,940
joshua eddie of sunnydale enoch president of th... (Aug '15) Fri 2013 july 6
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) Fri Lottery Traitors 185
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) Mar 26 Dudley 3,237
New Executive Order Presidential Candidates mus... Mar 25 shabbyguy 1
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... Mar 14 Knoxxie 499
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) Mar 10 positronium 194
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,478 • Total comments across all topics: 279,980,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC