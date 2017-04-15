At Least 15 Arrested Amid Violence At...

At Least 15 Arrested Amid Violence At Alt-Right Rally And Counter Protest In Berkeley

In Berkeley Saturday morning, and into the afternoon, hundreds of demonstrators on opposite ends of the political spectrum once again clashed in the city's Civic Center Park, breaking into fights, lighting fireworks, and generally causing mayhem. As NBC Bay Area reports , the crowds - both attendees of a "Patriot's Day" rally and a counter-protest, and inevitably others who show up to these things just to participate in anarchic behavior - spilled out over to Shattuck Avenue in downtown Berkeley, and police were advising people to avoid the area.

