At Least 15 Arrested Amid Violence At Alt-Right Rally And Counter Protest In Berkeley
In Berkeley Saturday morning, and into the afternoon, hundreds of demonstrators on opposite ends of the political spectrum once again clashed in the city's Civic Center Park, breaking into fights, lighting fireworks, and generally causing mayhem. As NBC Bay Area reports , the crowds - both attendees of a "Patriot's Day" rally and a counter-protest, and inevitably others who show up to these things just to participate in anarchic behavior - spilled out over to Shattuck Avenue in downtown Berkeley, and police were advising people to avoid the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|marshaw lynch to raiders? (Oct '14)
|39 min
|People phart
|8
|Beautiful Richmond,ca (Mar '08)
|3 hr
|luv2live10
|30
|My Word: Sanctuary city policies protect the mo...
|6 hr
|Guest
|2
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|11 hr
|Dr_Knowedge
|17,472
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Leslie
|20,956
|Born Again Christians are all liars and all hyp... (Feb '13)
|Apr 11
|Seduciary
|16
|Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro?
|Apr 11
|Jay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC