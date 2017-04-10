At least 13 people arrested after pro-Trump and anti-Trump protesters clashed in Berkeley, Califo...
Demonstrators in support of U.S. President Donald Trump gestures during a rally in Berkeley, California in Berkeley, California, U.S., April 15, 2017. Right and left-wing protesters clashed on Saturday at a park in downtown Berkeley, California, exchanging blows and throwing bottles and cans as police in riot gear sought to separate the two camps, using explosive devices at one point.
