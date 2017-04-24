At Berkeley, the Mob Wins Againby David French Early this afternoon,...
By allowing cowardly threats of violence to cancel Ann Coulter's speech, school administrators and the police once again failed in their sacred duty to protect Americans' constitutional rights. arly this afternoon, Ann Coulter canceled her planned Thursday speech at the University of California, Berkeley.
