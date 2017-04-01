Artista s work comes for free, no strings attached
In the mini-plaza dominated by Loard's Ice Cream at the corner of MacArthur Boulevard and Coolidge Avenue, everything in her cluttered art space/storefront is available for free. Visitors are welcome to take home anything they see that suits their fancy, one item each.
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|Did Mark Davis lied to the NFL about financing?
|Sat
|Local
|1
|joshua eddie of sunnydale enoch president of th... (Aug '15)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|6
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Mar 31
|Lottery Traitors
|185
|Keith Kim: Oakland fire landlorda s rollercoast...
|Mar 30
|Oaklandish
|1
|Expect no fan base support on the Oakland Raide...
|Mar 29
|Local
|1
|Uber White Male
|Mar 29
|anon6758
|1
