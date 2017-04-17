April 17: Middle School Teacher Yvette Felarca ASSAULTING Trump Supporters in Berkeley
Yvette Felarca, the Berkeley Unified middle-school teacher who is also a leader of the group By Any Means Necessary, has been seen in the news and on the internet assaulting Trump supporters on a regular basis. Why she hasn't been fired, we have no idea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFO AM 560.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tax Day demonstrators in US take on Trump, his ...
|3 hr
|Guest
|4
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|4 hr
|Tellingitlikeitis
|3,240
|New Executive Order Presidential Candidates mus...
|18 hr
|Boner Champ
|3
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|21 hr
|Human
|189
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|23 hr
|Jack MeOff
|49
|White supremacist caught on video sucker-punchi...
|Mon
|sfinx
|6
|A man is arrested during a tax day protest in B...
|Sun
|the truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC