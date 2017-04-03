Anti-Corruption Specialist Rebecca Li Joins Berkeley Research Group in Hong Kong
Leading global strategic advisory and consulting firm Berkeley Research Group announced today that Rebecca Li Bo-lan has joined the Hong Kong office as a director in the firm's Global Investigations + Strategic Intelligence practice. She was previously the acting Head of Operations for the Independent Commission Against Corruption in Hong Kong.
