Ann Coulter's backers at UC Berkeley file lawsuit
University of California, Berkeley students who invited Ann Coulter to speak on campus filed a lawsuit Monday against the university, saying it is discriminating against conservative speakers and violating students' rights to free speech. A legal team led by Harmeet Dhillon, a San Francisco attorney who represents the Berkeley College Republicans, filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in San Francisco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|1 hr
|Aurora Colorado
|53
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|4 hr
|ILLEGAL A-HOLE
|3,257
|UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu...
|7 hr
|American
|4
|UC Berkeley students threaten to sue over Ann C...
|Sun
|bottlecap
|2
|Battle for Berkeley: Will Ann Coulter spark ano...
|Sun
|Nancy
|2
|Tax Day demonstrators in US take on Trump, his ...
|Apr 18
|Guest
|4
|New Executive Order Presidential Candidates mus...
|Apr 17
|Boner Champ
|3
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC