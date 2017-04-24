Ann Coulter's backers at UC Berkeley file lawsuit
Students at the University of California, Berkeley have threatened to sue if the university does not find proper accommodations for political commentator Ann Coulter to speak next week. "It is a sad day indeed when the birthplace of the Free Speech Movement, is morphing before our eyes into the cemetery of free speech on college campuses," Harmeet Dhillon, representative of Berkely College Republicans.
