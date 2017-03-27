Ann Coulter Visit Worries UC-Berkeley
The planned visit by firebrand conservative commentator Ann Coulter to the University of California, Berkeley has officials and organizers worrying about a repeat of the rioting which greeted Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos. Coulter's visit to UC-Berkeley isn't for another month.
