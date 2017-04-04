Alt Right "Free Speech Rally" in Berkeley on April 15th
The veil of "Free Speech" has always been a tool manipulated by the Alt Right, a way of them getting a platform to organize without objection. If they were ever to take power, that right of Free Speech would be lost for all as they build an authoritarian Ethnostate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indybay.org.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|WPWW
|20,942
|Adrian g main does anyone know him has mom name...
|23 hr
|Tasia25
|1
|Berkeley's famed 'Hate Man' Mark Hawthorne dies
|Tue
|Offroad
|1
|Raiders move to Las Vegas may not come true at all
|Tue
|Local
|1
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|Apr 3
|Patriot
|48
|Did Mark Davis lied to the NFL about financing?
|Apr 1
|Local
|1
|joshua eddie of sunnydale enoch president of th... (Aug '15)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|6
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC