Albany urged to fund creek work
A city workshop on March 29 discussed the use of funds from Measure R, a public lands bond measure passed in 1996 to raise money for the city to acquire land on Albany Hill, fund projects involving creeks and fund ball fields. The city issued $6.23 million in bonds in 1999 and the bonds sold will mature in 2019, according to Susan Schwartz of Friends of Five Creeks, a Berkeley-based advocacy group for local waterways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|6 hr
|Julios lottery ti...
|187
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|20,947
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Sun
|XVE
|17,470
|Oakland school monitors solar power, energy use
|Apr 7
|Solarman
|1
|Adrian g main does anyone know him has mom name...
|Apr 4
|Tasia25
|1
|Berkeley's famed 'Hate Man' Mark Hawthorne dies
|Apr 4
|Offroad
|1
|Raiders move to Las Vegas may not come true at all
|Apr 4
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC