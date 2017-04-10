Albany urged to fund creek work

A city workshop on March 29 discussed the use of funds from Measure R, a public lands bond measure passed in 1996 to raise money for the city to acquire land on Albany Hill, fund projects involving creeks and fund ball fields. The city issued $6.23 million in bonds in 1999 and the bonds sold will mature in 2019, according to Susan Schwartz of Friends of Five Creeks, a Berkeley-based advocacy group for local waterways.

