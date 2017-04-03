AI can turn apples into oranges but can't turn an iPhone photo into a DSLR shot
The research appears to be the most wide-ranging style transfer program yet, but don't panic -- the attempt to turn an iPhone photo into a DSLR photo was among the list of failures. Comparing a painting to a photograph is like comparing apples to oranges but an artificially intelligent program can imagine what a photo of apples would look like as oranges, then actually turn that image into that fruit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adrian g main does anyone know him has mom name...
|17 hr
|Tasia25
|1
|Berkeley's famed 'Hate Man' Mark Hawthorne dies
|Tue
|Offroad
|1
|Raiders move to Las Vegas may not come true at all
|Tue
|Local
|1
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|Mon
|Patriot
|48
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|Did Mark Davis lied to the NFL about financing?
|Apr 1
|Local
|1
|joshua eddie of sunnydale enoch president of th... (Aug '15)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|6
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC