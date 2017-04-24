After Workers Fired, UC Berkeley Undergrads Shutdown Major Campus Event

Student workers of the Undergraduate Workers Union shutdown annual campus-wide celebration to demand living wages, back pay, and the reinstatement of numerous workers who were illegally fired for organizing. For the past week, student workers at UC Berkeley have been staging walkouts during various shifts in the dining halls across campus to put the pressure on Cal Dining management to meet our demands for a living wage of $16.81 and compensation for tens of thousands of dollars in stolen wages.

