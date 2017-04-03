After 23 years, Rivoli is back on top

After 23 years, Rivoli is back on top

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Rivoli, one of Berkeley's top restaurants, has a lush green garden visible from the dining room. Photographed on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2015 in Berkeley, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr OneMore 20,943
Adrian g main does anyone know him has mom name... Tue Tasia25 1
News Berkeley's famed 'Hate Man' Mark Hawthorne dies Apr 4 Offroad 1
Raiders move to Las Vegas may not come true at all Apr 4 Local 1
News Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15) Apr 3 Patriot 48
Did Mark Davis lied to the NFL about financing? Apr 1 Local 1
joshua eddie of sunnydale enoch president of th... (Aug '15) Mar 31 2013 july 6
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Alameda County was issued at April 06 at 4:15PM PDT

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,642 • Total comments across all topics: 280,106,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC