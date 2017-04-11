Aditya Prakash's genre-blasting group...

Aditya Prakash's genre-blasting group comes to Berkeley

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Aditya Prakash was 15 years old when Ravi Shankar assured him that his talent and drive meant that music could be his vocation as well as an abiding passion. Prakash proved the legendary sitar master right, as the vocalist has spent the past decade expanding the frontiers of South Indian classical music, collaborating internationally with artists like sitar explorer/vocalist Anoushka Shankar, Bollywood film composer Salim Merchant and producer/composer Karsh Kale .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Born Again Christians are all liars and all hyp... (Feb '13) 11 hr Seduciary 16
Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro? 15 hr Jay 1
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) 23 hr Julios lottery ti... 187
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Waikiki murderers 20,947
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Sun XVE 17,470
News Oakland school monitors solar power, energy use Apr 7 Solarman 1
Adrian g main does anyone know him has mom name... Apr 4 Tasia25 1
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,672 • Total comments across all topics: 280,234,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC