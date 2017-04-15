a Uc Berkeley Dean Accused Of Sexual Harassment Won't Be Fired

a Uc Berkeley Dean Accused Of Sexual ...

Despite accusations of sexual harassment, a University of California, Berkeley law dean still has an office on campus and tenure. Sujit Choudhry was accused of sexual harassment by a former executive assistant and stepped down from his position after she filed a lawsuit against him last year.

