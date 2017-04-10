A man is arrested during a tax day pr...

A man is arrested during a tax day protest in Berkeley, Ca. Photo courtesy NBC Bay area

There are 1 comment on the KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi story from 16 hrs ago, titled A man is arrested during a tax day protest in Berkeley, Ca. Photo courtesy NBC Bay area.

Thousands of sign-waving, chanting protesters marched through streets across America demanding that President Donald Trump release his tax returns so the public can examine his business ties and determine whether he has links to foreign powers. The tax day protests in more than a dozen cities Saturday were largely peaceful, though occasionally demonstrators and some pro-Trump groups taunted each other in face-to-face exchanges.

the truth

Mckeesport, PA

#1 16 hrs ago
Liberals throw a rally protesting taxes? Then get bet up by trump supporters? Lmfao. This party is hanging on string. Who's even running that shit show?

