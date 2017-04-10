There are on the KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi story from 16 hrs ago, titled A man is arrested during a tax day protest in Berkeley, Ca. Photo courtesy NBC Bay area. In it, KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi reports that:

Thousands of sign-waving, chanting protesters marched through streets across America demanding that President Donald Trump release his tax returns so the public can examine his business ties and determine whether he has links to foreign powers. The tax day protests in more than a dozen cities Saturday were largely peaceful, though occasionally demonstrators and some pro-Trump groups taunted each other in face-to-face exchanges.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.