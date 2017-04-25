75 years ago, Berkeley's Japanese Americans removed, sent to Tanforan assembly center

As you go about your daily activities on Friday, remember that 75 years ago, starting on this date, some 1,300 Japanese-American residents of Berkeley and the areas immediately to the north began leaving their homes and arriving at First Congregational Church of Berkeley, where they boarded guarded buses headed for the horse stables at Tanforan on the Peninsula, the first stop on the road to imprisonment in inland camps. The rest of Berkeley's residents were informed of the several days of "registration" and removal through relatively bland updates in the Berkeley Daily Gazette that emphasized the efficiency of the Army operation.

