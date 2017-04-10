10 Things to Know for Friday
Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, leaves a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, April 27, 2017. Documents released by lawmakers show President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was warned when he retired from the military in 2014 not to take foreign money without "advance approval" by Pentagon authorities.
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|College students
|6 hr
|Well Well
|5
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|6 hr
|riot illegals
|3,255
|Battle for Berkeley: Will Ann Coulter spark ano...
|6 hr
|Well Well
|6
|Tax Day demonstrators in US take on Trump, his ...
|18 hr
|Thomas Jefferson
|6
|UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu...
|19 hr
|Waikiki Vermin
|11
|Liberals Love Freedom of Speech- Until Your Vie...
|20 hr
|Waikiki Vermin
|2
|UC Berkeley students threaten to sue over Ann C...
|Thu
|Berkeley sucks
|3
