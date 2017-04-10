10 Things to Know for Friday

Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, leaves a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, April 27, 2017. Documents released by lawmakers show President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was warned when he retired from the military in 2014 not to take foreign money without "advance approval" by Pentagon authorities.

