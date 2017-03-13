You Matter Day inspires students to m...

You Matter Day inspires students to make a difference

Students join Every Monday Matters founder Matthew Emerzian to help veterans, the homeless, animals, families and children at You Matter Day on Saturday, March 18, 2017, at Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno. Emerzian shares what inspired him to create the nonprofit that hopes to inspire people to know how much they matter and to get involved and make a difference.

