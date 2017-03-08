Worth a Look

Dragon Productions presents the world premiere of "Caeneus & Poseidon," Bridgette Dutta Portman's play in verse about a transgender hero based in ancient Greek mythology, March 10 through April 2. The play, originally written for the San Francisco Olympians Festival, tells the tale of Caeneus, born with a female body but granted a new, male form by the sea god Poseidon. When the wrathful god turns against him and his relationship with his beloved is threatened, Caeneus must confront the secrets of his past and embrace his unique identity.

