Womena s History Month brings great concerts to Bay Area
When it comes to including female musicians in high profile concert series there's hardly an organization in the Bay Area that couldn't do a better job. But a few venues and presenters make a point of showcasing the region's wealth of women artists, and in March, women's history month, Berkeley is ground zero for an extraordinary deluge of concerts focusing on female singers, players, poets and dancers who have made profound contributions.
