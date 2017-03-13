Wilcox opens up on Taco Bell Cantina dramaz and changes at Cal
CalTV gets a great interview with new football head coach Justin Wilcox on how Berkeley has changed since his tenure here as linebackers coach and hanging out with Counting Crows' Adam Duritz and the Golden State Warriors' Steve Kerr. Wilcox is already hard at work to bond with his new team and talks about the transition from defensive coordinator to head coach.
