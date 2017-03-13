Wilcox opens up on Taco Bell Cantina ...

Wilcox opens up on Taco Bell Cantina dramaz and changes at Cal

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: California Golden Blogs

CalTV gets a great interview with new football head coach Justin Wilcox on how Berkeley has changed since his tenure here as linebackers coach and hanging out with Counting Crows' Adam Duritz and the Golden State Warriors' Steve Kerr. Wilcox is already hard at work to bond with his new team and talks about the transition from defensive coordinator to head coach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at California Golden Blogs.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ONLY on 4: Chaos at Oakland carnival caught on ... 2 hr billbonopind 1
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 2 hr No black racist 495
News Tight budgets could complicate Sessions' vow to... 3 hr Fcvk tRump 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr Bill 20,897
News For transgender victims, respect starts with us... Mar 11 Inquisitor 64
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) Mar 10 positronium 194
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) Mar 8 Texxy the Indepen... 183
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,854 • Total comments across all topics: 279,542,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC