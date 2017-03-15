Why UC-Berkeley is restricting access...

Why UC-Berkeley is restricting access to thousands of online lecture videos

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

This 2014 photo shows Wheeler Hall, South Hall and the Campanile on the University of California campus in Berkeley, Calif. The online videos from the University of California at Berkeley offered a free sample of world-class instruction in topics such as computer science, bioengineering and public health.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Well Well 20,903
News Tight budgets could complicate Sessions' vow to... 12 hr anonymous 3
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 17 hr Knoxxie 499
News ONLY on 4: Chaos at Oakland carnival caught on ... Tue billbonopind 1
News For transgender victims, respect starts with us... Mar 11 Inquisitor 64
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Mar 10 Jim_Bakker 17,464
News Pot for pets: Owners treat sick animals with ca... Mar 10 Fred 1
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,267 • Total comments across all topics: 279,571,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC