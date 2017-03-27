Why elite universities are so illiberal

Why elite universities are so illiberal

One unedifying evening last week saw a guest lecture by Charles Murray, notorious author of The Bell Curve , curtailed by protesting students while, in the middle of the fracas, the professor hosting the event was seriously injured. In the same week, six professors from Wellesley College wrote to faculty arguing for new guidelines to stop speakers who might cause students 'damage' from being invited on to campus.

