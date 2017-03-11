What's All the Buzz? Bay Area Children's Theatre Debuts Fly Guy, the Musical

An insect for a pet? Flies are pests, not pets, right? Well, young Buzz and his new friend, Liz, know otherwise, and their adventures with their zippy, winged companions have the whole town, umm, buzzing! Bay Area Children's Theatre opens its world premiere production of Fly Guy, the Musical, Saturday, April 8, at the Freight & Salvage Coffeehouse, 2020 Addison Street, Berkeley, CA 94703, where it will play weekends at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. through Sunday, May 7. The production then moves to San Ramon and San Francisco .

