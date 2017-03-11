What's All the Buzz? Bay Area Children's Theatre Debuts Fly Guy, the Musical
An insect for a pet? Flies are pests, not pets, right? Well, young Buzz and his new friend, Liz, know otherwise, and their adventures with their zippy, winged companions have the whole town, umm, buzzing! Bay Area Children's Theatre opens its world premiere production of Fly Guy, the Musical, Saturday, April 8, at the Freight & Salvage Coffeehouse, 2020 Addison Street, Berkeley, CA 94703, where it will play weekends at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. through Sunday, May 7. The production then moves to San Ramon and San Francisco .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|jersey city
|20,895
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|Sat
|Free speech
|490
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|Sat
|Inquisitor
|64
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Fri
|Jim_Bakker
|17,464
|Pot for pets: Owners treat sick animals with ca...
|Mar 10
|Fred
|1
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Mar 10
|positronium
|194
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Mar 8
|Texxy the Indepen...
|183
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC