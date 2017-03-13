Volvo Demonstrates On-Highway Truck Platooning

Volvo Trucks and Partners for Advanced Transportation Technology at the University of California, Berkeley recently completed a successful demonstration of partially automated truck platooning, made possible by Cooperative Adaptive Cruise Control technology . Three Volvo VNL 670 model tractors hauled cargo containers at the Los Angeles Port complex and along Interstate 110, highlighting for public officials and other stakeholders the technology's potential for improving highway safety, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and increasing the capacity of transportation systems.

