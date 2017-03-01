Violence breaks out at pro-Trump rall...

Violence breaks out at pro-Trump rally at Berkeley, 10 arrested

At least 10 people were arrested when a pro-Donald Trump rally in Berkeley, California at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park turned bloody. The violence erupted even before the event began, with people throwing smoke bombs and inciting physical fighting.

