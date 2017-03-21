UK bans laptops, large electronic dev...

UK bans laptops, large electronic devices from six Middle East countries

The UK imposes ban on laptops on flights from six Middle East countries: Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia. Passengers on flights to the UK from the Middle East and North Africa face a ban on laptops and iPads amid fears over new terrorist tactics.

