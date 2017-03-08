UC Davis developing plan to retain, renovate Freeborn Hall

UC Davis has decided to develop a plan to renovate, rather than demolish, Freeborn Hall, a 55-year-old venue in the central campus area that has been closed since summer 2014 due to seismic safety concerns. "For the last few years, we have been looking at different options from renovating it to replacing it," Clayton Halliday, assistance vice chancellor and campus architect, said Friday.

