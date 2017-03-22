UC Berkeleya s yanked videos archived...

UC Berkeleya s yanked videos archived on alternative site

An online startup is pledging to make available, free to the public, nearly 20,000 videos of classroom lectures recently taken offline by UC Berkeley. Late light falls on Wheeler Hall, South Hall and the Campanile on the University of California campus in Berkeley, California in this Dec. 21, 2014 file photo.

