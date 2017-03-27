Two brothers charged in East Bay bank robberies
Two brothers, one a convicted bank robber, have been charged with five Eastbay bank heists where one of them wore security guard attire, according to authorities and court records. The two men have been charged for their suspected roles in the five robberies between last November and March 18. Russell Bartlow has admitted his involvement, according to court records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jermain Bradley shot dead in Oakland. (Mar '16)
|16 hr
|LaDonna Mitchell
|6
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|Sun
|Dudley
|3,237
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|WPWW
|20,933
|New Executive Order Presidential Candidates mus...
|Sat
|shabbyguy
|1
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|Mar 14
|Knoxxie
|499
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Mar 10
|positronium
|194
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Mar 8
|Texxy the Indepen...
|183
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC