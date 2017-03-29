Treadway: World premiere play; Maria Muldaur show; new Berkeley history book coming

Contra Costa Civic Theatre in El Cerrito is holding only the second world premiere in its 57-year history when "The Lost Years" opens on April 7. Contra Costa Civic Theatre in El Cerrito is holding only the second world premiere in its 57-year history when "The Lost Years" opens on April 7. The play by Los Angeles-based playwright Cynthia Wands, features "mistaken identities, family secrets, artistic ambitions, and terrible puns" in a setting of Lancashire, England. "The Thomas household is abuzz with elaborate wedding preparations for their only daughter, Isabelle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.