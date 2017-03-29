Treadway: World premiere play; Maria ...

Treadway: World premiere play; Maria Muldaur show; new Berkeley history book coming

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Contra Costa Times

Contra Costa Civic Theatre in El Cerrito is holding only the second world premiere in its 57-year history when "The Lost Years" opens on April 7. Contra Costa Civic Theatre in El Cerrito is holding only the second world premiere in its 57-year history when "The Lost Years" opens on April 7. The play by Los Angeles-based playwright Cynthia Wands, features "mistaken identities, family secrets, artistic ambitions, and terrible puns" in a setting of Lancashire, England. "The Thomas household is abuzz with elaborate wedding preparations for their only daughter, Isabelle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Expect no fan base support on the Oakland Raide... 6 hr Local 1
News Uber White Male 23 hr anon6758 1
Oakland Raiders to nullify the contract on the ... Tue Dudley 3
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) Mar 26 Dudley 3,237
New Executive Order Presidential Candidates mus... Mar 25 shabbyguy 1
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... Mar 14 Knoxxie 499
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) Mar 10 positronium 194
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,130 • Total comments across all topics: 279,921,908

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC