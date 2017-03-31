Traffic ticket amnesty program expires April 3; drivers hope more help to come with new bill

Bay Area Legal Aid law clerk Kaly Rule, left, assists Richmond resident Jammie Braden with his documents during the Contra Costa County Traffic amnesty program at Richmond Recreation Center in Richmond, Calif., on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. The attorneys provided help to people with suspended driver's licenses to reinstate and/or reduce debt associated with court orders under a state program that ends April 3. After working a graveyard shift dispatching for a local transportation company, he went to Contra Costa College, where he is taking classes in business management.

