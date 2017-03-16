Touching lives in the glow of her dream
Nothing will bring back the child who is now in the great beyond, but what could be a better way the mother could remember her beloved daughter than making her dream her own and fulfill it! That is what the mother and the family of Abinta Kabir, who was killed along with 19 other hostages in last year's Gulshan cafe attack, strove to do as they launched Abinta Kabir Foundation yesterday to help under-privileged children get education. At a memorial programme at a city hotel where the foundation was launched, Ruba Ahmed poured out her emotions and feelings for her only child Abinta.
