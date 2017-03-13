Thwarting the Grievance-Industrial Co...

Thwarting the Grievance-Industrial Complex

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Weekly Standard

Who doesn't like a story with a happy ending? In The Weekly Standard last week, in "Berkeley Goes Offline," Andrew Ferguson told the sad tale of disability-rights activists who had filed a complaint against the University of California, Berkeley, claiming that the thousands of hours of classroom lectures the university posted online violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. Apparently the material hadn't been formatted to make all of it accessible for the deaf and the visually impaired.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weekly Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr VIKING POWER 20,930
News ONLY on 4: Chaos at Oakland carnival caught on ... 16 hr Dr Feelgoood 4
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Sat Jim_Bakker 17,467
News My Word: Richmond's impeachment vote just makes... Sat A Thought 3
News Tight budgets could complicate Sessions' vow to... Mar 15 anonymous 3
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... Mar 14 Knoxxie 499
News For transgender victims, respect starts with us... Mar 11 Inquisitor 64
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,632 • Total comments across all topics: 279,682,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC