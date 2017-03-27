Think tank concludes Trump can rescind Bears Ears Monument
A new report published by a conservative policy think tank contends President Donald Trump has the constitutional authority to rescind the Bears Ears National Monument and other monuments designated by previous presidents. The American Enterprise Institute published a 25-page report Wednesday afternoon, at which time its authors spoke at a panel in Washington, D.C. Utah's Sen. Mike Lee and Rep. Rob Bishop, both Republicans, gave opening remarks.
