The Tempo of Evolution is revealed on Hawaii

15 hrs ago Read more: Earth Times

The scarlet honeycreeper and the silversword take the front page for this investigation of Hawaiian endemic species, However, the implications for many recent evolutions are that they have reduced in number because of environmental limitations over the past 10-15 million years Scarlet honeycreeper image ; Credit: A© Nate Yuen The archipelagos of the world have revealed more about evolution to us than anywhere else. From the Canaries and the Galapagos, early travellers noted down how different the flora and fauna were, then a certain gentleman had his goose cooked on Hawaii and we realised that all the remote Pacific Islands were also full of unique species.

