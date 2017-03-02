The last woolly mammoth populations s...

The last woolly mammoth populations suffered genomic meltdowns

New research suggests the last populations of woolly mammoths suffered from deteriorating genomes as a result of isolation and inbreeding. During the last ice age, woolly mammoths were the most common large herbivores in North America, Siberia and Beringia, the land bridge connecting the two regions.

