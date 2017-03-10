The deadline for Berkeley youths age 14 to 25 to apply for paid summer jobs is March 31.
Rep.Barbara Lee is holding a town hall meeting on health care March 12 at the Ed Roberts Campus in Berkeley. "Mixed Race: Which Box do I check?" is the subject of a forum from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 11 at the Berkeley High School Library, 1980 Allston Way.
