The Big Interview: The hilarious Reduced Shakespeare Company
The company's itinerary has included stops in the West End, off-Broadway, at the White House, the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, London's West End, Seattle Repertory Theatre, American Repertory Theatre and Montreal's famed Just For Laughs Festival, as well as performances in Israel, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Japan, Malta, Singapore and Bermuda, plus countless civic and university venues throughout the USA, the UK, and Europe. This FridayMarch 10, Joseph Maudsley, Matthew Pearson and James Percy will be bringing William Shakespeare's Long Lost First Play for an evening of comedy, as seen through the eyes of three Americans wearing trainers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Somerset County Gazette.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|1 hr
|Dudley
|488
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|11 hr
|positronium
|194
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Mar 8
|Texxy the Indepen...
|183
|$49.1M plan to transform downtown, West Texas S...
|Mar 7
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Peet's Coffee finds "Peetnicks" in Washington's...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Breitbart speaker at Berkeley stirs debate over...
|Mar 2
|zio-dbl std
|3
|Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea...
|Mar 1
|C Kersey
|15
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC